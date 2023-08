The powdery stuff hit the ranges west of Dannevirke.

August has got off to a chilly start with a light dumping of snow on the ranges near Dannevirke, but the Tararua District isn’t the only one being bitten by “Old Frosty”.

Palmerston North even had a bit of snow on Wednesday.

However, according to the forecast on the MetService website, the chill isn’t going to last through the week, with temperatures up to about 12 degrees and more rain.