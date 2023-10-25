Shane Veale and Lyle Haste before the Gold Star Awards. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Two northern Tararua District fire brigades have honoured their members with awards for long service, including two Gold Stars.

The awards were given out at a function hosted by Ormondville at its hall earlier this month and a large number of firemen and partners filled the hall with a great atmosphere.

A huge crowd was there to witness the event. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Between them Ormondville Fire Brigade and Norsewood Fire Brigade presented 22 firemen with service awards ranging from three to 47 years but the highlight of the evening was each brigade awarding a member with a Gold Star for 25 years.

They were Shane Veale from the Norsewood Brigade and Lyle Haste from Ormondville Brigade.

The night began with both firemen marching into the hall with their partners between an honour guard of their colleagues who all then assembled on the stage.

Master of Ceremonies Hayden Bodell introduced Norsewood Chief Fire Officer Wayne Montgomery who presented a welcome address which was followed by the Norsewood firemen receiving their service awards presented by Mark Adie, past president of the United Fire Brigades Association (UFBA).

Chief Fire Officer of the Ormondville Brigade Joanna Read then welcomed the crowd and Mark Adie presented the brigade firemen with their service awards.

The main event of the night was the presentation of the Gold Stars.

Mark said Shane had a 94.7 per cent service record in a career which saw him switch clubs several times as work changed but remaining with Norsewood from 2007.

He said Lyle’s career at the Ormondville Brigade with a 99.49 per cent service record and roles in leadership in the Hawke’s Bay Fire Service Sub-Association.

He pointed out that only 6 per cent of firemen serve long enough to earn a Gold Star. For Norsewood Shane became their 12th and for Ormondville Lyall was their 13th.

Acting District Manager Hawke's Bay Glen Varcoe congratulates Shane Veale on his Gold Star. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Acting district manager Hawke’s Bay Glen Varcoe then presented both Shane and Lyle with their Gold Stars and their partners with gifts – reflecting the history of the fire service.

Glen Varcoe then congratulates Lyle Haste. Photo / Dave Murdoch

A number of speakers representing different parts of the Fire Service then congratulated the recipients and presented gifts – Tony Adie of the Wellington Provincial Gold Star Association with ties of membership, Tony Dench representing both the Wellington Provincial Fire Brigades Association and the Hawke’s Bay Fire Brigades Sub Association with a plaque also of membership.

The two Gold Star recipients shake hands - a job well done. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The two recipients and their partners Hirana and Bev with all their awards and gifts. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Deputy Tararua District Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber congratulated the two Gold Star recipients.

She said Tararua was blessed by having so many fire volunteers who commit themselves to the community, calling them “the life blood of the district”.

She also noted the important role of families sacrificing time together when the siren sounds.

Both recipients also received Life Membership in their respective brigades.

