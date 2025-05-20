The draft, released for public consultation on Monday, says freedom camping would be prohibited in playgrounds, cemeteries.

Also proposed are zones that lie within areas where the speed limit is 50km/h or less in Norsewood, Dannevirke, Woodville, Pahiatua, Eketāhuna, Ormondville, Herbertville and Pongaroa.

This zone is extended to the 70km zones around Dannevirke and Eketāhuna.

Public consultation is now open for the draft freedom camping bylaw in the Tararua District. Photo / Lewis Gardner.

The document also outlined 15 “restricted areas” for freedom camping - where vehicles can only stay for a short length of time.

These include Ākitio Esplanade, Pongaroa Domain, Four Mile Bush Reserve, 41 Denmark St carpark, and the Town Hall carpark - 156 High St in Dannevirke.

Infringement offences would be able to be issued to those breaching the bylaw.

A public survey, which closed on February 28, sought community input on whether a bylaw was needed to manage freedom camping in the district.

The council said survey results revealed key feedback that helped to shape the proposal.

This included a focus on keeping sites accessible, while making expectations clear for all users.

Feedback also noted community concerns about bad behaviour from a minority.

“The bylaw proposes practical steps to manage those rare issues without punishing responsible campers.”

The need for fairness was also outlined, and the council said it was “proposing a bylaw that welcomes freedom camping while putting common sense limits in place to protect public spaces”.

Policy and planning advisor Angela Rule said the bylaw would help visitors find suitable places to camp and give clarity on what is expected when freedom camping in the district.

“It aims to make freedom camping a positive experience for everyone—locals and visitors alike."

“Public feedback will help us ensure rules work for locals while looking after the places we all care about.”

She said the council would consider changes based on the public consultation, which is open now and closes on Friday, June 20, 2025.

How to submit feedback on the draft freedom camping bylaw:

You can fill in your submission online at www.tararuadc.govt.nz/consultation.

Paper submission forms are at council service centres and libraries and can be submitted to offices in Eketāhuna, Pahiatua, Woodville or Dannevirke or mailed to:

Freedom Camping Bylaw, Tararua District Council, PO Box 115, Dannevirke 4942.

Feedback can also be emailed to submissions@tararuadc.govt.nz (Facebook comments are not considered submissions).

