PSA members will be striking for fair pay and conditions. Photo / Paul Taylor

Some staff at Tararua District Council are taking strike action, saying high staff turnover and pay is affecting wellbeing.

Members of the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi (PSA) will stop work from 1pm to 5pm on Monday and for a full day on Tuesday.

The members will also be taking breaks at the same time and will not be working extra hours or overtime until October 31.

The move is being called a “last resort” by PSA organiser Dolly Larkins who says they’ve been bargaining since November 2022, working to achieve an “acceptable deal”.

“Our members are part of this community and see the value of the work they do - they want to keep working.

“But as workers, they only have their labour to bargain with. Since the council hasn’t acknowledged the value of their work with an acceptable deal, our members must take action.”

Dolly says the members have been struggling to cover the work of vacant roles, due to high staff turnover, and the pay rate has lagged behind the rising cost of living.

“The council doesn’t recognise the effect this has on the wellbeing of our members,” she says.

“They’re having to work so much harder while their pay goes backwards.”

She says the council is “negatively affecting” services the district benefits from by overworking and underpaying its staff.

“They’re librarians, animal control officers, customer services, revenue and communications teams.

“They love supporting their community and will always work their hardest for it.

“But when they are this stretched and strained, it gets more and more difficult to meet the community’s needs.”

Council chief executive Bryan Nicholson says the council “highly value our staff”.

He says they have provided above cost-of-living increases in the past two years.

“We are disappointed by this strike action, however we remain committed to concluding the collective bargaining.”

Bryan says the council needs to be “fiscally prudent” and the recent rates increase of 13.17 per cent reflects rising costs, which is a challenge that is being taken seriously.

He says staff turnover is concerning, but also expected in the current economic environment and it is being felt widely across the sector.

“We continue to be committed to creating a supportive work environment for long-term retention.”

It was expected that about 25 PSA members will be striking and council only foresees minimal disruption to council services to the public.