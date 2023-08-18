Eketahuna residents will have the opportunity to contribute to the council's long-term plan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

What would Eketāhuna residents like to see in the long-term plan?

That and how the community board could engage with residents were some of the issues discussed in the August meeting.

Adele Small, group manager of strategy and community wellbeing at Tararua District Council, explained to board members that the first part of the long-term plan process is community engagement.

She says this phase runs through to the end of September, with the consultation phase expected to start around the end of November through to the beginning of January.

The council needed to know what events were going on in the community and how it could support the community board to engage with the community.

“It’s a really good time to engage and ask the question around what people would like to see.”

Adele says it’s different to the consultation phase as that’s when the council will be consulting and when some of the levels of service are more firmed up.

She says consultation would ask if people agreed with what the council is proposing.

The engagement phase kicked off at the sevens tournament held in Pahiatua, and now the council was looking to tag on to events in the community, but they needed community groups like the board to tell them what was going on.

An idea for a way to engage with the community was around the monthly market day.

Board members also discussed how to communicate with members of the community on the long-term plan, with suggestions including newsletters and the board outside the library.

Terry Carew told board members he had been to a Civil Defence meeting which included discussions around Cyclone Gabrielle and long-term planning for any future events that could potentially impact the community.

There are upcoming events including a night with comedian Te Radar at Pongaroa on August 25, and Powerco is holding a meeting on August 30 at Eketahuna Rugby Club.

Terry says in rural areas there were still problems going on both mentally and physically, as well as problems around financial wellbeing.

Another meeting is planned for next month.

Board member Larissa Barclay updated on the proposed skating rink, saying she felt she may need to clarify what her vision is.

“I still think it would be a cool thing to have.”

Economic and community development adviser Kimberley Stevens offered advice on applying for funding, saying the board would need to demonstrate how it was known the rink was needed or wanted for the community, how consultation was done and how that consultation influenced the design.

Kimberley also spoke to the board about a community plan, providing a template that other communities in the Tararua District would fill in where appropriate.

The community plan, once completed, would include a district and a local history as well as a profile of each community.

“It’s important that we take stock of who we are and where we’ve been,” she says, before they plan where they want the community to go moving forward into the future.

The plan also includes taking stock of community assets and what the priorities are within the community.

“It’s giving visibility over all the amazing things you are doing in your community, to the people who are [living] here, to potential funders, to potential businesses you would like to approach, bringing what you’re already doing into one organised plan.”

