“We do have issues with the odd freedom camper who likes to set up camp and stay permanently at certain sites.”

Council policy and planning adviser Angela Rule said the bylaw would allow the council to better manage freedom camping in the Tararua District by setting fair, simple rules that protect the places loved by all.

“It’s not about taking the ‘freedom’ out of freedom camping. It’s about making camping more enjoyable, and make sure everyone, locals, visitors, and businesses, can enjoy the benefits.”

The bylaw placed restrictions and prohibited the activity in playgrounds and cemeteries.

Ferry Reserve, pictured in 2023, is one of the most popular freedom camping sites in Tararua.

Rule said a survey in February to gather information and understand the needs of those affected

had 149 responses from individuals and organisations.

After the public engagement, a draft was developed, which was consulted on from May 19 to June 24.

“A total of 29 submissions were received, and no people chose to speak at the public hearings.”

Rule said public feedback was used to create a bylaw that suited the needs of the community.

“Public feedback told us that freedom camping is a way of life in New Zealand and that a few simple rules are needed to protect that.”

She said the main change from the draft to the adopted bylaw was the removal of the prohibition of freedom camping on roads with 50-70km/h speed zones.

Another change was made to the restriction on nights allowed to stay at a location.

“An example of this is a restriction to the maximum nights’ stay (maximum five nights in 30-day period – unless specified differently in Schedule 2 draft freedom camping bylaw)," she said.

“This reflects what submitters thought was a fair amount of time for locals and visitors to enjoy their stay, see the sights in Tararua and be able to shop.”

The bylaw also states that the council may temporarily close any local authority area (or part of such area) in which freedom camping can be undertaken to some or all types of freedom camping where the closure is considered necessary.

This includes for repairs and preventing damage, allowing maintenance to be carried out on the local authority area or facilities, and ensuring public health and safety can be maintained by ensuring safe public access to and from temporary events and occasions.

The bylaw can be found on the Tararua District Council website from Monday, September 15.

