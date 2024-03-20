Metalform had all its Tow and Fert machines on display, including its giant Multi 4000 at the 2024 Central Districts Field Days.

Metalform had all its Tow and Fert machines on display, including its giant Multi 4000 at the 2024 Central Districts Field Days.

A woolshed cleaning business able to help clear silt and a helicopter company now able to carry passengers are just two of the ways Tararua District businesses are branching out.

Local businesses attending the 2024 Central Districts Field Days at Manfeild in Feilding provided substantial specials, showing enterprise by increasing their range of products and services.

Tania Boyle and Sean Anderson show their Clean Sweep machine for woolsheds and now cyclone silt.

Tania Boyle and Sean Anderson operating the Turton-owned Clean Sweep Woolsheds equipment have found their machine easily disposes of river silt with no adaptation. In recent months they have cleared silt from under 30 houses in Hawke’s Bay, all the buildings at EIT and even houses in Gisborne.

Mike Stephens with his Heliworks Airbus helicopter capable of carrying a tonne of fertiliser.

Mike Stephens, from Tararua Heliwork had his huge Airbus helicopter on display capable of carrying a tonne of fertiliser or spray at a time. With that capacity, it has also had a vital role in fighting bushfires.

Mike has done the paperwork so he can now carry passengers, which so far have included DoC rangers, hunters and wedding guests.

Ric Awburn, inventor of the Spring Arm for dairy troughs, made and promoted by Metalform, had a lot of interest and sales.

Metalform had all its Tow and Fert, Tow and Mow and Tow and Collect machines including the very large Tow and Fert Multi 4000 with a boom reaching far across a paddock. One is already sold across the Tasman.

Representatives explained their machines have upgraded information technology so farmers can learn about consumption and other details from the cabs of their tractors.

Farmers also flocked to view Metalform’s Springarm trough mechanism, which saves huge breakages. The inventor, Ric Awburn, was there to explain how it works.

Turton Farm Supplies was featuring its many structures with specific purposes as well as farm materials.

Turton Farm Supplies has diversified its core business, displaying structures from chook houses to calf shelters, mini woolsheds to hothouses, calf shelters to mini-woolsheds and structures even for humans – a variety of Custom Cottages.

Tim Beatson, sales director of Betacraft, stands by his top of the line and best-selling winter jacket.

Apparel providers like Betacraft were selling shirts and other summer wear as well as show specials of rainwear.

New Zealand Natural Clothing had so many sales of winterwear it had to restock from its Norsewood store.

Norsewood’s NZ Natural Clothing focused on winterwear specials, with Norsewear farm socks in packs of three selling out the first day but replenished by Friday. The company was also selling its MKM Dual Layer Tasman Jerseys and Swandri Mosgiel Bush Shirts at bargain rates.

The Central Districts Field Days were as much about showing their equipment as selling gear. A number of exhibitors said further sales usually come in the weeks following the field days.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



