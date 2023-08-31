Min Xin Lee and Lillian Jones talked to the students about studying medicine. Photo / Leanne Warr

Encouraging the health professionals of the future to consider coming back to rural communities was one of the purposes behind a visit to Tararua College last month.

Seven students from tertiary programmes visited the Pahiatua school to talk to students about their careers as part of the Rural Health Careers Programme.

The students were all studying at different universities, with two studying to become doctors, two to become nurses, one as a pharmacist, one in psychology and the seventh as a youth worker.

Danielle Drake is in her second year of nursing at Wintec. Photo / Leanne Warr

Each explained in their presentation what was involved in their studies and the career paths available.

They also told the students there were different entry pathways for students from rural areas, including support and financial assistance.

“Rural communities need more of us.”

Following the presentation, the students were separated into groups for workshops.

Min Xin demonstrates using a sphygmomanometer to Denziel Humphrey and Mason Ginders. Photo / Leanne Warr

Several students in the programme have been visiting schools around the Manawatū region to sell rural health careers to high school students in the hope of inspiring more rural young people to pursue careers as health practitioners.

Lillian Jones, who is in her fifth year of studying medicine at the University of Otago, went to secondary school in Masterton.

She says getting in to university through the rural admissions pathway was relatively straightforward, with a few requirements, including a letter of reference.

Hauora Taiwhenua chief executive Dr Grant Davidson says international evidence shows students from rural backgrounds are more likely to return and give back to their rural communities once they’ve graduated.

It’s hoped the programme will address the shortage of health practitioners in many rural communities around the country, which is believed to be at crisis point.

Davidson says half of all rural practices currently have vacancies.

“Some of those vacancies have been open for a year or more,” he says.

“Some rural practices have no doctors at the moment, as well as being short of nurses and other health workers; or they’ve closed their books to new patients and are unable to service the community that they’re there for.”

For the students, it’s also a way to give back, with many being from rural backgrounds sharing their real-life experiences.

The workshops are interactive, giving hands-on experience with medical and dental equipment and a chance to talk first-hand with young people who have already embarked on this journey.



