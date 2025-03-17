Born in Wairoa in 1925, Stephenson moved to Napier when she was 6 to live with her grandmother. Over the decades, she has witnessed significant changes in Hawke’s Bay.

“When I first lived here, the ocean was more inland. Taradale Rd had only one lane on either side and there were paddocks for miles.

“There were no houses, only sheep farms. My dad told me there were going to be houses built on either side one day.”

And he was right.

She worked at a clothing factory on Hastings St in her younger years but now enjoys spending her days with loved ones, having her glass of red wine, and sharing laughs with her caregivers.

“I feel like I’m having my second childhood.”

Despite reaching 100 with a sharp mind and a playful spirit, over the years, she’s battled illnesses, including multiple bouts of pneumonia and a fight with breast cancer.

Even during Cyclone Gabrielle, when she was hospitalised, she found herself in one of the safest places, protected from the chaos outside with power, water and care.

“There were a few hard moments, but I just let them go, kept positive and always came out the other side.”

Her family, spanning five generations, came together to celebrate her long life.

Eight children, 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and now four great-great-grandchildren, almost all of them gathered for the matriarch’s celebration.

Veronica Stephenson celebrating her 100th birthday with five-generations family: Eight children, 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and now four great-great-grandchildren.

“Best present ever was having my youngest great-great grandson born on my birthday, this was so special to me.”

For her granddaughter, Lisa Paget, she’s an inspiration.

“Nana is fun and happy to be around, such a great sense of humour and so cheeky.

“She is a great one for sayings, and she has one for every occasion.”

Her favourite?

“Be happy and positive, smile and keep laughing, keeps you young.”



