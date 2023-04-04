At the opening of the Taradale Bridge Club's new clubrooms were (from left): Taradale Bridge Club committee member Ash Fitchett, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, Taradale Bridge Club committee member Jo Hayes and a representative of the Napier City Country Music Club.

The Taradale Bridge Club’s bid to find a permanent home has paid off, with the opening of its new clubrooms last month.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise cut the ribbon at the opening of the Taradale Bridge Club's new clubroom.

Napier City Council was approached by the club for permission to build on council reserve land next to the hockey stadium at Park Island. In February last year, the building contract was signed, and successful grant applications, as well as generous donations from sponsors and club members, made up the shortfall of the club’s reserves.

The new building, situated at 48 Clyde Jeffery Drive, has plenty of parking, a spacious kitchen and a deck off the main room. Taradale Bridge Club intends the building to be available for community groups to also use. Said groups can email taradalebridgeclub@gmail.com to express their interest or make inquiries. Bridge lessons for beginners start soon – email for more information.

Taradale Bridge Club members and guests check out the new space inside the new clubrooms.