Committee chairman Kees Tapine, left, and committee member Harry Berryman with the rest of the Taradale Spirit of Anzac committee at their last meeting before the event. Photo / Paul Taylor

High school students are planning an Anzac commemoration that is "of the young people, by the young people, for the young people".

Six students from Taradale and Tamatea High Schools are organising the Taradale Districts Spirit of Anzac Commemoration.

As with previous years, the organisers aim to inspire other student-led commemorations around the country with the success of this event.

The students are receiving assistance from the Taradale Club Services Association.

Committee member Katie Moorcock said being a part of the committee was a way for her to honour her grandfather.

"Being selected to be part of this committee working with the veterans and other

students who have a strong interest in this subject matter is very heartwarming."

Committee member Elyse King said it was a privilege to be involved in organising the event acknowledging those who have gone before.

Committee chairman Kees Tapine said this was the students' commemoration to our fallen heroes who gave us all the peace and freedom we enjoy today.

"We should each be very proud of the commemoration that we as a team are providing for our peers at a very difficult time for our country, and the world."

Committee members Hannah Pilmer and Harry Berryman are members of the New Zealand Cadet Forces.

This is Harry's second year on the committee for the event.

"It's pretty exciting to see it all come together again, being part of it again this year is a pretty big privilege to me," he said.

"The best thing about this is being able to show students how important it is to me to honour and commemorate those gone before us and the sacrifice they have made

for our freedom."

He said the event was going to just be livestreamed due to Covid restrictions, but now they were able to have schools within walking distance attend physically.

"With the schools that are out of that distance we've still got that option of livestreaming it, so really anyone can still be involved and really anyone around New Zealand can even tune in to watch what some Hawke's Bay students and veterans have come up with.

"We're planning for two student representatives from each of the schools in the district to bring a wreath to lay as tribute on behalf of their school."

The commemoration will begin at 11am and finish at 12pm on Tuesday, April 12 at the Taradale Memorial Clock Tower, or the Taradale Club in wet weather.

People will be able to watch the event through livestream on the Facebook page Taradale Spirit of Anzac.