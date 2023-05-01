Tangled up and blue: The wrecked caravan that symbolises Pakowhai’s flood pain

The Cyclone Gabrielle flood damaged caravan on Pakowhai Road, Hastings Photo / Warren Buckland

A battered caravan sits alone, embedded in a hedge and bank along Pakowhai Rd.

It’s a sight familiar to all who have driven through the cyclone-ravaged settlement between Napier and Hastings after Cyclone Gabrielle.

It’s not a mystery how it got there - the up to two-storey high floodwaters that raged through the surrounding area on February 14 picked it up and dumped it there with powerful and ruthless efficiency.

The trouble is, two and a half months later, it’s not clear who owns it, and with silt piled high inside it, there’s no easy way to shift it.

“People are sick of the sight of it,” said MP for Tukituki Anna Lorck, who has been talking to surrounding residents about getting it removed.

“It’s a constant reminder of what everyone is putting up with and they are fed up with it still being there.”

She said several people had been contacting her and asking her to sort it. Last week she met up with Robert Flanders who was helping his mate across the road.

“We had a good look at it. Robert thought it might need a crane, some expertise; we’re going to need some traffic management and might need Unison to check the power lines.”

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck talks to Robert Flanders about the caravan. Photo / Supplied

Right beside the caravan lies another problem, abandoned and wrecked cars.

“It’s not only hard on the people that are work living and working on Pakowhai Rd, but people are driving past it every day back and forth and it’s just a constant reminder.

“It’s time it went as well as the rest of the cars and the rubbish.”

Lorck said she had no idea who owned the caravan, but it was damaged and she was worried what would happen if it were to fall.

“It’s really on the edge of the drain, and if we have more rain and that drain area is wet, it will fall in and be an even worse thing to get rid of.”

If the caravan wasn’t gone when she returned from Parliament at the end of the week, she would start putting actions in place herself to get rid of it, she said.

“I’ve put the call out, and if it’s not gone by the end of the week, I’ll undertake it to do it myself.

“It doesn’t matter who’s responsible, it just needs to get done.”

A spokesperson for the Hastings District Council said that council had not received a request to move or a complaint about an abandoned caravan in a hedge on Pakowhai Rd.

“Residents can lodge complaints about vehicles abandoned in public places by calling 871 5000 or filling in the on-line form. Council officers would then investigate the circumstances.”