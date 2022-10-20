Hawke's Bay chef James Beck will be taking diners on An Elemental Journey at Elephant Hill as part of this year's Summer F.A.W.C!. Photo / Supplied.

Say James Beck to a Hawke's Bay foodie and they will say "he's a chef".

And of course, they would be right. James is a well know talented chef.

He will be delighting diners at Elephant Hill's Summer F.A.W.C! event An Elemental Journey, On Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5.

As you navigate around the modern architectural spaces at Elephant Hill, you'll move through each element enjoying a series of bespoke dishes created by James.

Designed to complement and reflect the three distinctive, local vineyard characteristics of Elephant Hill's Sea, Earth & Stone wines, this elemental three-course menu will be a memorable way to discover and experience what is unique from Elephant Hill, on the plate and in a glass.

Linda Hall asked James some questions.

Tell us a bit about your F.A.W.C! event.

I'm really excited to get into the kitchen at Elephant Hill- a Hawke's Bay institution that to my mind has been dormant for far too long! The event will be a progression through the cellar, restaurant and deck where guests will sample delicious dishes designed to evoke a sense of the sea, earth and stone matched to the Sea, Earth and Stone wines.

What is special about Elephant Hill?

Elephant Hill is absolutely stunning with its architectural building set among the vines looking out to the ocean. The wines are equally special with a huge focus on quality. Attention to detail runs through the culture which you can see everywhere from the vineyards to the stunning wines in the bottle. There are three vineyards located by the coast, Bridge Pa Triangle and the world-renowned Gimblettt Gravels which produce the fruit for their Sea, Earth and Stone wines which is what we'll be celebrating through the An Elemental Journey F.A.W.C. event.

What or who was it that made you think "I want to be a chef"?

I really just fell into it. I had just dropped out of uni (Law and Commerce). I was managing a small late-night café in Ponsonby and I said to the chef, "I'll cook tonight aye?". The rest is history…

Have you got an embarrassing moment in the kitchen?

Actually have a bit of a recurring nightmare where I am in someone else's kitchen and no matter what I do I can't quite get the food on the plate in time… New Year's Eve 2019 Bistronomy I lived that dream and had the worst service of my life with many unhappy customers… Not a dream I ever want to repeat.

What achievement are you most proud of during your career as a chef?

That would have to be the creation and building of Bistronomy my former restaurant in Napier. We had six amazing years at the top of the dining scene in Hawke's Bay.

What's the secret to beautiful plating?

Keep it simple, clean and tasty.

If you had to make a meal for four in half an hour, what would it be?

Best Burgers in Havelock North. No, just kidding. Just a very simple vegetarian pasta with lots of garlic and parmesan cheese.

When you walk into a kitchen to start preparing a meal, what's the first thing you reach for — after your apron?

Probably my prep list. I may not look it, but I'm a very organised guy.

What advice would you give someone thinking of becoming a chef?

Take your time, learn as much as you can, and travel overseas. Take your first few jobs based on what you will learn rather than the position or the wage. The good wages will come in time and no one needs to be a head chef at 25!