Takitimu Seafoods is rebuilding after a big restructure. Photo / Paul Taylor

A giant of the Hawke's Bay seafood industry says it has stopped exporting and is solely focused on the domestic market after letting go about 40 staff.

It was announced in April that Takitimu Seafoods was facing a large restructure following a loss of about $7 million during the past three years.

That included the impact of Covid on the business, when exports came to a halt and many restaurants locked down and did not require fresh fish.

The large restructure was completed around the end of May, with staff numbers reduced from 70 to a team of 32 at present.

While most of the affected staff have found new employment, some have taken time out or signed up for support from the Ministry of Social Development.

The organisation, which is owned by Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc, and formerly known as Hawke's Bay Seafoods, says it is now in a "reset and rebuild" stage.

Takitimu Seafoods acting general manager Rawinia Lewis said the company had stopped exporting fish following the restructure.

She said it was now focused on the local market through its popular Napier shop in Pandora, as well as supplying seafood across New Zealand through its online store.

It also hopes to reopen a Hastings fish and chip shop in summer after its previous shop in the city closed in May.

"The theme of the restructure was reset and rebuild," Lewis said.

"Takitimu Seafoods is still in the reset phase, it is important that we get things right on a smaller scale before looking to expand [again].

Takitimu's popular fresh seafood and fish and chip shop is still operating in Napier. Photo / NZME

"Takitimu Seafoods currently does not export. This part of our business suffered greatly under Covid.

"We are focusing on providing fresh seafood locally and across Aotearoa through our online delivery service."

However, she said the company did intend to export fish again in the future.

The company has been owned by Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc since 2019, and was formerly known as Hawke's Bay Seafoods prior to being bought by the iwi.

The iwi set up a centre called the Manaaki Centre to help those staff who lost their jobs during the restructure.

That included offering new employment through other companies and partners associated with the iwi.

A Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc spokeswoman said about a third of the staff who lost their jobs found new work without the assistance of the Manaaki Centre.

"A greater percentage accepted help by way of connections to several jobs and gained their new roles without any hassle," she said.

"For some, this change was too overwhelming and a much-needed break was taken."

She said quite a few employers in the region contacted Takitimu to offer positions to affected staff, including Heinz Watties, which offered roles to all affected staff.