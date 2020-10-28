Take your time to enjoy delicious French fare

Owner and chef Samuel Goslin outside Poivre et Sel Restaurant.

No one hovers over your table ready to pounce on an empty dish at Poivre et Sel.

Owners French husband and wife Samuel and Severine Goslin don't mind one bit how long you stay because they don't renew their tables.

"We want our diners to be able to relax and enjoy their food without the feeling that they are being rushed out the door for the next booking. There is no next booking," Severine said.

Chef Samuel makes authentic fine French cuisine with a Kiwi twist. It is 100 per cent home-made, cooked with fresh ingredients, mostly sourced locally.

"If you are a wine enthusiast, you have to try our French wines from Burgundy, Champagne, Cotes du Rhone, Alsace and Bordeaux, and of course we also have a wonderful selection of superb local wines."

The couple, with their children Morgane, 18, and Mathis, 16, decided they wanted to start a new life and chose New Zealand as their new home. They moved here in 2011 and opened Poivre et Sel in 2015.

"After a few years of working and living in different regions of this amazing country we created Poivre et Sel to bring a little piece of France into Aotearoa.

"We think Hawke's Bay is the garden of New Zealand — it has everything a passionate and talented chef can dream of. So, we decided it was the perfect place for our romantic restaurant which is situated on Marine Parade in Napier in one of the Six Sisters buildings.

"It is the ideal edifice to create the glam touch we love to provide."

Severine said they like to offer guests a special experience in a cosy atmosphere.

"If you want to enjoy an amazing gastronomic dinner, with everything home-made, prepared with local and fresh products and a French fusion, please book your table in advance to give us the opportunity to provide you with the best. We always look forward to making your dinner memorable."

They are happy to have group bookings and more than willing to discuss the best options for your needs.

"We have a small team, but we are very focused on what our customers like. Our menu changes regularly and we take inspiration from a worldwide stage, and fresh, seasonal products."

The couple have worked in in hospitality for more than 20 years.

"[Our children] work with us on weekends and school holidays. Our friend, who is a French artist, is our head waitress and you can see her art on our walls. It's a real family affair and we pride ourselves on serving delicious food and ensuring our customers have a wonderful dining experience."

Poivre et Sel Restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday from 6pm. Bookings are essential.