Take a trip down memory lane with Ali Harper

Ali Harper and her musical arranger Tom Rainey bring you a Burt Bacharach show. Photo / Supplied

Spend an evening with Ali Harper as she showcases Grammy award winner Burt Bacharach's extensive collection including Close To You, Alfie, That's What Friends Are For and Walk On By.

Harper says music is so powerful for evoking feelings of nostalgia.

"When I teased the idea of a Burt Bacharach show, I could see people's eyes light up and it became clear that providing a show in such restless times is essential in taking audiences to that happy, sweet place of yesteryear."

Harper and her musical arranger Tom Rainey were in awe all over again when rediscovering Bacharach's music.

"Burt's melodies are utterly gorgeous, timeless and abundantly beautiful whether they are about heartache or hope."

There is a song for every occasion, and Harper and Rainey have created a sumptuous show making the multitude of hit songs their own.

"I feel so grateful that throughout the past tumultuous year, I have been able to take the show to rapturous audiences in Christchurch, Nelson and Wellington with a four-week season at Circa Theatre earlier this year.

"Bacharach's songs seem to resonate even more now with all that we have been through. What The World Needs Now is like it has been written especially for these challenging times."

The Look Of Love, a musical feast for the heart and soul and will be playing at Toi Toi Opera House in Hastings on July 31.

Harper is an award-winning entertainer and a graduate of Toi Whakaari: The New Zealand Drama School. With her career spanning over 30 years, she has starred in numerous musicals and plays throughout New Zealand including Blood Brothers, Mamma Mia, Legally Blonde, My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music.

Tickets from ticketek.co.nz / Toi Toi Opera House Box Office.