Brenda and John Blackett and helpers are setting up the Takapau teddy bears for the final time this week. Photo / Paul Taylor

This coming week, for the last time, the Takapau Town Hall will be filled from wall to wall with more than 4000 teddy bears, a labour of love for Takapau identities Brenda and John Blackett.

The Takapau teddy bears are a feature of the Blacketts’ Christmas Lights House, starting as part of the annual Christmas display, then outgrowing it and branching out on their own.

The first 100 or so bears took part in the display from its inception in 2009. Then the collection grew to 400, then 800. When numbers topped 1200, Brenda decided they needed their own space and the Takapau Teddy Bear Show came about.

The bear show took to the Takapau Town Hall for a week-long annual display open to the public for just a gold coin donation. The donations helped fund the hundreds of gifts for children each year at the Christmas Lights House.

But the bears just kept coming, as Brenda’s keen eye spotted more around the country and brought them home to Takapau.

Word spread and people started donating bears as well, eventually filling a room 4.5m by 5m in the couple’s home when in hibernation mode between bear shows.

But all good things come to an end and, with the loss of Brenda’s dad last year – a strong supporter of the Christmas Lights House and renowned for operating the model train every year – and the couple facing their own health challenges, it’s time for a change of direction.

The Christmas lights set-up has been sold and will be lighting up a new location in Dannevirke.

Now it’s time for the bears to take their leave. After they take centre stage at the Takapau Town Hall this weekend, they won’t be returning home. Each bear will be for sale – a minimal price tag on most and a little more on the collectable ones – and Brenda hopes they will all go to new homes where they can spread their “joy and hugs”.

There will also be porcelain dolls in the sale.

“We’ve been explaining to people we can’t donate the bears to hospitals or child care as they are not new and they can’t be effectively sanitised. It would be fantastic if someone bought the bulk of them and set up their own display, but we’ll have to wait and see where they end up.

“It’s time for us to downsize, have some time with our family, go and look at other people’s lights at Christmas time and do some travelling,” Brenda says, admitting that buying bears is proving to be a hard habit to break.

“I keep seeing bears I haven’t got and need to remind myself I can’t buy any more. I have to learn to look at them and then leave them in the shop.

“I am really going to miss the bears, but health comes first.”

Some of the special donated bears will stay with Brenda though.

“I made some promises to some of the donors and those bears will stay with me forever. It will be nice to still see them sitting there. As for the others, we’ll have lots of memories.”

The bears will be for sale for a week, from Saturday, April 15, until Saturday, April 22, at the Takapau Town Hall, cash only.

“Bring deep pockets and take home bears to hug,” Brenda says. “They don’t cost anything to feed and they’ll love you forever.”