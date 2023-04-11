Swimming starlets descend on Hawke’s Bay for national age group championships

50m Breastroke NZ record holder Monique Wieruszowski will compete at the Hawke's Bay Aquatic Centre this week. Photo / Simon Watts

Hundreds of talented young swimmers from across Aotearoa will call the Hawke’s Bay Aquatic Centre home for five days as they compete in the Apollo Projects NZ Age Group Swimming Championships.

The large-scale event starting on Wednesday will run until Sunday, ending with a meet and greet by Commonwealth Games medallist Lewis Clareburt and Aquablack Mya Rasmussen.

Swimming New Zealand head of participation and events Dale Johnson said the organisation regarded the region’s aquatic centre at Mitre 10 Park as “world class” and said they couldn’t wait to host the first of several national swimming meets in Hawke’s Bay over the next couple of years.

“We expect many personal bests, as well as some national records, as the pool looks fast and great for hosting events,” he said.

Over 2023 and 2024, the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre will host four of New Zealand’s premium swimming championships.

This week’s age group nationals would be followed by the 2023 New Zealand Short Course Swimming Championship in August, then back-to-back New Zealand Swimming Championships and New Zealand Age Group Swimming Championships in April 2024.

Three emerging stars will be on show at this week’s event, all of whom will be vying to add to their impressive resumes.

Monique Wieruzowski (Aquabladz New Plymouth) and Summer Osborne (North Shore) have already qualified for the World Aquatics Championships to be held in Japan later this year.

Fourteen-year-old Milan Glintmeyer (Kiwi West) has also already qualified for the World Aquatics Junior Championships in the 100m backstroke.

Wieruzowski, at just 15 years old, broke the New Zealand women’s 50m record last week at the 2023 Apollo Projects NZ Swimming Championships in Auckland.

Osborne (17) qualified for the 4 x 200m freestyle NZ relay team.

The Mayors of both Napier and Hastings said the events were great for their respective cities.

“We have had a rough time, but we’re open for business and the championships will bring tourists into the region to spend on accommodation, hospitality and retail,” Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said events like the swim championships were ideal for helping the local economy.

She said the commitment of Swimming New Zealand to host events over the next two years proves the region has nationally regarded sport facility infrastructure.

“Hawke’s Bay is blessed with many top-quality major event facilities such as Pettigrew Green Arena, McLean Park and the amazing indoor and outdoor facilities at Mitre10 Sports Park and we have the potential to host major sport events either at one venue or across multiple venues,” she said.

“I can’t wait to cheer on competitors from our local clubs and experience the atmosphere at the Regional Aquatic Centre.”

Morning sessions will start at 9am each day, with finals taking place from 5.30pm.