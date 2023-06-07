Ann-Marie Kist and Eva Renbjor hold copies of their Norsewood Kokebook.

One thing which makes you yearn for home is the thought of your national foods, and when they are not easily imported the only solution is to make them - if you can remember the recipe!

Which is why a Scandinavian cooking competition has always been run during Norway Day celebrations in Norsewood.

The competition has always been popular, with visitors trying the exotic dishes, but recipes were rare and entries often didn’t go far when it came to the taste tests.

Resident Clint Easton thought the solution might be a Scandinavian cookbook and floated the idea to the Norsewood Promotions Committee.

They saw the potential not only to spread the knowledge but also to raise money for further village developments, especially as it had just celebrated its 150th Jubilee in October 2022.

Judges Linamarie JahreCarlsen and Norma Vevang sample the savoury dishes.

He and others sourced 86 original recipes, and local Norwegian settler and member of the Promotions Committee, Eva Renbjor, translated them into English.

Another member, Ann-Marie Kist, carried out the editing, food-styling and photography.

Phil Grant and Julie Hedley, owners of the town’s largest employer, New Zealand Natural Clothing, were able to publish, underwrite and distribute the recipe book, entitled The Norsewood Kokebook.

Three hundred copies have been printed, the first 150 numbered in honour of the town’s jubilee.

It even includes a brief history and current description of the heritage village’s current attractions.

The book went on sale last month during the Norway Day cooking competition.

Sigurd Magnussen of Wellington cuts his loaf ready for sampling in the sweets category.

A dozen of the recipes from the book were created for visitors to try, along with the entries in the competition.

Winner of the savoury section Jamie Hughes with Tararua District Council Mayor Tracey Collis. His Salmon and Norwegian Butter Sauce was already consumed!

In the savoury category, Jamie Hughes was first with his Salmon and Norwegian Butter Sauce, Trish Roberts was second with her Norwegian Meatballs and Jackie Chalmers came third with her Danish Meatballs in Curry.

Winner of the Sweet Category John Ellison holds his Sour Cream and Raisin Pie with judges Linamarie, Norma and Mayor Tracey Collis.

In the sweet category, John Ellison was awarded first place with his Sour Cream and Raisin Pie, Jackie Chalmers with her Chocolate Oat Balls was second and Karen Berry was third with her Creamy Cake.

Tararua District Council mayor Tracey Collis presented the prizes, saying she loves Norway Day with its authentic Norwegian cuisine and other cultural features.

She says it is special because it brings so many from around New Zealand to celebrate their Norwegian culture.

She added she learns something new about Norway every time she comes and with her purchase of the Norsewood Kokebook, she hopes to enter the competition next year.