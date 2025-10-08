A suspicious substance was found in an envelope during a mail check at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison. Photo / Duncan Brown

Suspicious substance found in the post at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison

Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison’s mail room was evacuated on Wednesday after a suspicious substance was found in an envelope during a routine check.

Firefighters were called about 10.15am and isolated the substance before it was removed and disposed of, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

The substance was not tested before its disposal.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison general manager Shannin Mortensen said the incident occurred in the administration building, which was immediately evacuated as a precaution.

“An ambulance responded as a precautionary measure, and staff have been checked with no signs of any medical issues,” Mortensen said.