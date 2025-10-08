Advertisement
Suspicious substance found in the post at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison

Rafaella Melo
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
A suspicious substance was found in an envelope during a mail check at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison. Photo / Duncan Brown

Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison’s mail room was evacuated on Wednesday after a suspicious substance was found in an envelope during a routine check.

Firefighters were called about 10.15am and isolated the substance before it was removed and disposed of, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

The substance was

