Surfing for life: Mahia surf school recognised for championing mental health

Wayne Kawana with Seven Sharp presenter Michael Holland after receiving the 'Good As Gold' award. Photo / Supplied

Wayne Kawana with Seven Sharp presenter Michael Holland after receiving the 'Good As Gold' award. Photo / Supplied

Surfing is often described as good for the mind, body and soul, and a Mahia surf school and its members have proven it.

The Mahisian Wave Warriors and its co-founder Wayne Kawana have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to mental health and whanau engagement in the community.

Kawana and the school were recent recipients of ASB’s Good As Gold award, with Kawana receiving $5000 for himself and the school receiving $5000 as well.

The Mahisian Wave Warriors were formed in about 2016, after Kawana and a friend, who used to live in Māhia, went out for a surf together.

Kawana’s friend was struggling after the loss of his brother.

“We got out for a good surf day. For moments, he forgot what had happened, he forgot about all the pain.”

After seeing the impact surfing had, Kawana and friends decided to start a non-professional competition every Easter, where the community could enjoy the surf in a welcoming and supportive environment.

“It’s not even a competition to be honest. It’s really a whānau day.”

This became a catalyst for further surfing engagements for the community, involving outings with tamariki and families on the weekends at Māhia’s best surf spots.

Kawana said the name Mahisian Wave Warriors was inspired by wanting to memorialise those in the community who have died.

“When we looked at lots of the names, so many of them had passed as a result of suicide.”

Kawana said suicide remained a significant issue in the small community. He said that growing up, many of those in the area accepted it as normality.

“We thought it was normal, we were that used to it.”

But today, Mahisian Wave Warriors of all ages take to the waves, an encouraging symbol of positive mental health care within the community.

“I’ve seen little babies in the water,” Kawana said. “Every weekend there’s different kids from all around coming to surf.”

He said parents and whānau were encouraged to be a part of the process, whether it’s helping with the kai on the beach or being in the water.

“We’ve had nannies in the water, in our first competition we even had a trophy for the nans!”

And it’s not just Kawana that’s in the water. A dedicated crew run the surf sessions, which includes over 65 NZ Womens surfing champion Marguerite Vujcich.

While this year’s Easter event had to be cancelled due to road access challenges around the east coast, a small event will be held on Saturday for local tamariki.

“It’s been the third Easter one we’ve had to cancel,” Kawana said, explaining that the previous events had been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gear for the school is mainly sourced through sponsorships from local stores, and Kawana said the ‘Good As Gold’ funds will help buy new items so the surf school can continue to help those in the community.

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)























































