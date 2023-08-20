Cancer Society's supportive care coordinator Cherie Rissetto shows the poster requesting potential clients to give permission as the first move.

Cancer Society Manawatu/Tararua’s supportive care coordinator Cherie Rissetto is busy supporting families in their cancer journey.

After 20 years as a registered social worker, Cherie took on the role of helping people with cancer - and their families - five years ago and says she has found it challenging but hugely rewarding.

She says lots of changes have occurred, some caused by government legislation like Health and Safety regulations and privacy laws, but the processes put in place to get help are relatively simple.

Getting assistance begins with a referral, either self-referral as in walk-ins, phone calls, or emails, but referrals may be made by families and other agencies, for example hospital or PHO. These cannot be acted upon unless the client has given permission for the supportive care coordinator to contact them.

Once that first contact is made then all sorts of services can swing into action.

Cherie says she first has an informal chat and once she has become familiar with the situation formal assessment of needs follows, either at home or at her office in the Tararua REAP Bluey offices in 17 Gordon St.

Once the assessment of needs is complete, Cherie can put the client in contact with a group which can provide transport to and from treatment; this includes transport to Palmerston North and Wellington hospitals.

The service is with Dannevirke Health Shuttle and volunteer drivers, and an assessment is required to access this service.

Transport is organised by a transport coordinator from Addis House in Palmerston North, who makes contact directly with the client.

Other groups provide loan equipment like electric recliner chairs, services such as massages and counselling, financial assistance and help dealing with organisations like Work and Income.

There is advice and information about cancer, emotional and practical assistance to the client, whānau/friends affected by cancer and access to support groups, such as the men’s cancer support group which meets on the first Tuesday of every month at Tararua REAP, and the women’s cancer support group which meets on the third Wednesday of each month.

Cancer Society Manawatū/Tararua’s Supportive Care coordinator Cherie Rissetto works three days a week in Dannevirke - Monday, Wednesday and Thursday - and can be contacted on freephone 0800 777 842.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last ten years.



