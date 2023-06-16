The Waipukurau Community Patrol car is a common sight on the streets on Friday and Saturday nights.

A surge of volunteers and donations from businesses has given the Waipukurau Community Patrol a boost. Not just in numbers and finances, but also in equipment.

Patrol chairman Bruce Poole says the donations - including $7000 from Centralines - have enabled the patrol to fund two more security cameras for Waipukurau and they are now looking at several more camera sites.

The cameras come with an ongoing cost of maintenance and electricity, which the patrol pays for out of community and business donations.

The business community also makes sure the patrol stays mobile, with a car donated, registered, serviced and repaired by Ruahine Motors - who also supply tyres - and signwritten by Sign Art Hatuma. The car insurance is covered by AON Insurance, while Mitre 10 and Stevenson and Taylor help fund the fuel.

That leaves the leg-work, which is done by the patrol volunteers. Paired up, trained and equipped with a police radio, they are the “eyes and ears” of the community after dark, and have been for the last 20 years.

“We patrol businesses and schools, check for insecure premises and report any damage or suspicious behaviour directly to police,” Poole says.

“The more volunteers we have, the more patrols we are able to do and the more protection we can offer businesses and properties.”

The Waipukurau Community Patrol would like to thank its sponsors and donors including: Ruahine Motors, Centralines, AON Insurance, Mitre 10 Waipukurau, Stevenson & Taylor, New World Waipukurau, Kiwi Kanz, Shattky Optometrists, Central Mechanical Repairs, Rural Accountants, Duo Hairdressers, Nelson Electrical and Unichem Pharmacy Waipukurau.

Anyone interested in contributing - either financially or as a volunteer patroller - to the Waipukurau Community Patrol can contact Bruce Poole on (06) 858 9940 or 027 244 9090.



