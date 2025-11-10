Smoke from the fire at Tongariro National Park turned Hawke’s Bay skies orange on Sunday as the sun set. Photo / George Jose
A massive fire burning through alpine bush in the Tongariro National Park has made for some eerie skies around Hawke’s Bay.
Hawke’s Bay Fire and Emergency deployed crews from Heretaunga Volunteer Fire Brigade, Napier Station and Putorino Volunteer Fire Brigade to help battle the blaze that started shortly after 3pmon Saturday near the State Highway 47 and SH48 junction.
Damian Coutts from the Department of Conservation said on Monday about 2800 hectares of Tongariro National Park had been lost because of the fire.
Smoke and ash from the fire turned Hawke’s Bay skies a vivid orange on Sunday, particularly as the sun set.
“So we get those really incredibly red, incredibly vivid sunsets when that kind of stuff happens.”
Bakker said if you imagine a beam of light moving through the air and when it encounters things it can bounce off or interact with them, changing the light pathway.
“If you think of a rainbow, that’s where all of the light splits out and different colours of light split out to different points on the rainbow.
“[But] the red light splits out further and bends more than the other colours of light.
“So when the sun’s at a really low angle, we’re seeing that light that’s been split out the most and when you’ve got a lot of particles in the atmosphere, like the ash from the fires or the smoke, that is splitting out the red light more.”
