Sunset photos: Tongariro fire turns Hawke’s Bay skies red

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Smoke from the fire at Tongariro National Park turned Hawke’s Bay skies orange on Sunday as the sun set. Photo / George Jose

Smoke from the fire at Tongariro National Park turned Hawke's Bay skies orange on Sunday as the sun set. Photo / George Jose

A massive fire burning through alpine bush in the Tongariro National Park has made for some eerie skies around Hawke’s Bay.

Hawke’s Bay Fire and Emergency deployed crews from Heretaunga Volunteer Fire Brigade, Napier Station and Putorino Volunteer Fire Brigade to help battle the blaze that started shortly after 3pm

