Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sunny start for whitebait season and meteorological spring in Hawke’s Bay

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Whitebaiters on the Tukituki River by Black Bridge on the opening morning of whitebait season 2025. Photo / Jack Riddell

Whitebaiters on the Tukituki River by Black Bridge on the opening morning of whitebait season 2025. Photo / Jack Riddell

It was a good start to the week for little-fish fishers and sunshine lovers in Hawke’s Bay.

The opening day of the 2025 whitebait season and the meteorological start of spring both landed on Monday, leading fishermen to stake out their spots along riversides across the region.

Veteran Hawke’s Bay

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save