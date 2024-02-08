The forecast is for warm and sunny weather on February 14.

The forecast is for warm and sunny weather on February 14.

MetService is predicting fine, warm weather as Hawke’s Bay gathers to mark the first anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Temperatures of 28C in Hastings and Wairoa, and 27C in Napier and Waipukurau are forecast to greet those marking February 14 in whichever way they feel appropriate.

A MetService spokesman says the organisation is conscious of the sensitivity around the anniversary and was glad to inform the people of this region that the weather would not contribute to any dampening of spirits.

“We are looking at things being pretty settled next week,’’ the MetService spokesman said.

“High pressure builds across the country and, although we might find some showers come through in the next couple of days, next week is pretty settled across Hawke’s Bay.”

That’s welcome news after an unusually wet January in this region.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council senior climate scientist Nariefa Abrahim-Bennet said the region had 184 per cent of average January rainfall, with most areas reaching close to two times their average.

Tangoio was the wettest, receiving 232 per cent.

MetService says the wet weather was largely confined to the end of January.

“In January you had 138.6mm of rain in Napier, which is above average by 56.7mm so a pretty wet looking January there,” a spokesman said.

“The wettest day was the last Sunday of the month - the 28th - when we had 59 mm of rain fall in one day, which is about a month’s worth of rain.”