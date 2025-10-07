A free permit, obtained through the ballot, is required for any camping during the peak period between December 15, 2025 and February 28, 2026.

Pere said this year, the registration process was complex and left her with fears that others, including the elderly, may also struggle.

“I just like the togetherness, it’s not just our family that goes out there, but the CHB community.

“It was very hard to follow, in the sense of the steps and very easy to get confused.

Georgia Pere says camping with her family at Pourerere Beach is an annual tradition.

“It is a new GoPenny app system that has been introduced to the council, and that is how they are going to be registering people for campsites.

“That also cuts out a lot of our rangatiria or elders because they have no idea how to use it.”

She said she had just helped her 72-year-old father register his ballot and had offered to help others who needed a hand to register.

“We will get a couple of us to go over there and do their registrations for them so they are not missing out because the world is moving on.”

Pere said she would like to see another option so that the elderly members of the community are not left out.

“It would be amazing if there were still a paper way to apply as well as an online system.”

Nicola Bousfield, CHBDC group manager of corporate, community and regulatory, said 2025 was the first year they had used the GoPenny App, and anything new would take time for people to understand.

“We are always happy to help, we support people for all services that council offers, just pop into our offices in Waipawa or call our friendly Customer Service team.

“We have already helped a couple of people navigate the Pourerere ballot, and posted a video tutorial online.”

The ballot allows applicants to request up to 14 consecutive days, and successful entries will be selected through a random computer-generated draw, Bousfield said.

The council’s website says priority is given to CHB residents, with a separate ballot held for out-of-district applicants.

“The site has only 40 marked sites and demand far exceeds supply. The ballot system avoids these issues by providing certainty and fairness for campers ahead of time.”

Bousfield said 81 applications were received within the first 24 hours of the ballot opening on October 1.

She said 126 applications had been received within the first three days.

Bousfield said a permit system had been in place at Pourerere for almost a decade in some form, but it had been managed much more informally by the council and the local Pourerere Camping Committee.

Applications must be submitted online by October 30.

Successful applicants will be notified in early November and will need to follow the instructions through the Go-Penny app.

If demand exceeds available space, campers may be allocated a maximum of seven days.

