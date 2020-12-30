Summer concert surplus in 'special' Hawke's Bay

Ben Lemi, centre, and Trinity Roots can't wait to play in Hawke's Bay on January 7. Photo / Supplied

Trinity Roots drummer Ben Lemi says there is something very special about playing in Hawke's Bay.

Maybe that's why there are so many top Kiwi musicians keen to come and put concerts on in the region this summer and beyond.

Trinity Roots are gracing the amphitheatre at Black Barn Vineyards in Havelock North on Thursday, January 7.

"Black Barn is always such an epic set-up so we're looking forward to getting the extended crew on that stage," Lemi said.

"We've always loved the Bay… and there's something very special about performing at the place where the hook of Maui fished up Aotearoa."

The biggest gig of the summer will probably be Six60 playing at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings on Saturday, January 23.

Six60 members and Hawke's Bay natives Marlon Gerbes and Eli Paewai with the Ranfurly Shield during a recent visit to Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

A crowd of up to 30,000 is expected for the concert, which is part of a six-week national tour for the hit artists.

Crowded House are playing two shows at Church Road Winery in Napier on Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7.

After the Saturday concert sold out, the second show was announced to help meet demand.

At the time of the announcement, Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said Hawke's Bay has become an events and concerts mecca.

"Our reputation for hosting great events continues to boost visitation, bolster our visitor economy and helps to position Hawke's Bay as New Zealand's premium summer destination," he said.

Neil Finn and Crowded House last played in Hawke's Bay at the same Church Road Winery venue in 2011. Photo / Paul Taylor

Huge demand for another Napier concert, An Evening with Marlon Williams on Thursday, March 18, saw it shifted from the MTG Century Theatre to the Napier Municipal Theatre to allow greater attendance.

Some of the significant concerts Hawke's Bay has already hosted this summer include The Sanctuary Sounds Music Festival, Drax Project, Hollie Smith at Christmas at the Park, Dave Dobbyn and the Beths, and the Summer Solstice festival.

Some of the upcoming concerts over summer in Hawke's Bay:

Trinity Roots, Black Barn Vineyards, Thursday, January 7, R18, $55 general admission

Nest Fest, Black Barn Vineyards, Saturday, January 9, R18, sold out

Jon Toogood, Paisley Stage, Saturday, January 9, R18, $43 general admission

Six60, Tomoana Showgrounds, Saturday, January 23, $110 general admission

Dragon, Moana Park Estate Winery, Saturday, February 6, $65 general admission

Outfield Festival (Phoenix Foundation, Nadia Reid and Thomas Oliver) Te Awanga Downs, Saturday, February 13, $95

Elemeno P, The Cabana, Saturday, February 27, R18, $54 general admission

Crowded House, Church Road, Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7, $110 general admission

An Evening with Marlon Williams, Napier Municipal Theatre, Thursday, March 18, from $62