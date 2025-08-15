Advertisement
Suliman’s win brings joy after deflation: John Jenkins

Hawkes Bay Today
8 mins to read

An ecstatic jockey Hamish McNeill stands high in the irons and gives a victory salute after winning last Saturday’s Grand National Hurdles on Suliman.

Opinion

John Jenkins is a long-time racing journalist based in Hawke’s Bay.

Paul Nelson was trying to get home from Christchurch when contacted on Wednesday evening after what had been a week of highs and lows for him, his training partner Corrina McDougal, and loyal stable clients the I See Red

