A scene from Royal New Zealand Ballet’s (RNZB) Hansel & Gretel on at the Napier Municipial Theatre on November 3 and 4.

Faint starlight peeps through the dark forest canopy. It is midnight: the witching hour.

Alone and lost, two hungry children stumble towards a glowing vision of warmth and comfort, heaven for any child with an empty belly and an aching heart. But all is not as it seems ...

After a triumphant world premiere in 2019, the Royal New Zealand Ballet’s acclaimed Hansel & Gretel returns in time for Christmas 2023.

Choreographer Loughlan Prior, with composer Claire Cowan and designer Kate Hawley, created a magical world with delectable characters in their charming interpretation of the classic fairy tale.

The premiere enchanted more than 27,000 New Zealanders in theatres in 2019, with 150,000 tuning in to watch the production online in 2020 via the RNZB’s free “Live In Your Living Room” broadcasts.

Acting artistic director David McAllister said it was such a thrill to finish the year with this most delightful and cautionary tale told with such wit and glamour.

Prior added: “Every element – dance, music and design – come together in a show that dazzles from beginning to end. It is a sumptuous way for the Royal New Zealand Ballet to close our 70th anniversary year; showcasing the array of talent across every bit of this production. A feast for every sense to enjoy as we prepare for the festive season.

”The chance to bring Hansel & Gretel back to the stage this year is an immense treat. Revisiting this character-driven production provides so many wonderful roles for the artists of the RNZB to sink their teeth into, and I’m really looking forward to working with a new generation of dancers to bring this delicious production to life.”

With the original production, Cowan became the first woman to compose a full-length score for the RNZB. One review described her music as a “star of the night” and “a triumph”.

The designs by Hawley, whose film work includes Crimson Peak, Edge of Tomorrow and Mortal Engines, are the ultimate in eye candy.

A sinister chorus line of pink-iced gingerbread men, fantastical fairies, an elegant, wistful Sand Man and a terrifying ice-cream witch who may or may not throw the children in her outrageously oversized oven are just a taste of the visual delights.

Laughter, tears, spine shivers, plenty of sugar and a touch of spice are the recipe for a delightful night at the ballet, for all ages and stages.

Hansel & Gretel is on at Napier Municipal Theatre on November 3 and 4. For tickets, go to eventfinda.co.nz.