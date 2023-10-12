‘Such a close race’: Hawke’s Bay’s leading candidates have their final say on eve of election day

Labour's Anna Lorck and National's Catherine Wedd are vying for the Tukituki electorate.

On the eve of Saturday’s general election, Hawke’s Bay Today spoke to the region’s leading candidates about their campaigns and how they rate their chances heading into the weekend.

TUKITUKI

Incumbent Tukituki Labour MP Anna Lorck is facing strong competition from National’s Catherine Wedd in a contest which will “go down to the wire”.

The pair are no strangers, and formerly worked together at a PR firm in Havelock North.

Lorck said she was happy with her campaign, which included the Government recently pledging between $700 million and $1.1 billion for a new Hawke’s Bay hospital if Labour is re-elected.

She said her commitment was “to keep working hard and get more done for health, housing and record investment to grow good jobs”.

“My work goes well beyond campaign cycles, and over the years, I’ve held more than 2000 street corner meetings across every suburb and community to ensure I’m available to listen to constituents and hear from them.”

She said the Tukituki race was close and “will go down to the wire”, and “turnout on election day will be big”.

Wedd, a former journalist and mother of four, said she has connected with thousands of people across Tukituki during a “really positive, highly energised” campaign which began in January.

“So many people are driven to change the Government and get Tukituki back on track, so a National government can strengthen the economy, restore law and order and ensure we have better education and healthcare.”

She said she felt “optimistic and positive” heading into the election.

“Whatever the result that is delivered on Saturday, I feel proud that I have worked incredibly hard with my amazing family and team to get our country and region back on track.”

NAPIER

While outgoing Napier Labour MP Stuart Nash took down signage from his long-term office on Thursday, Labour’s Mark Hutchinson and National’s Katie Nimon were out in the community making a final push to take his place.

Neither candidate has been elected to Parliament before.

Nimon said her campaign had been “full of energy and full of people”, with “lots of new connections made”.

“I have driven nearly 26,000 kilometres since January, which is when I really kicked into it with the campaign.

“It has been a really different campaign for the fact that the cyclone has meant that I almost went into MP mode from February.”

She said she felt positive about Saturday, but “I never count my chickens before they hatch”.

“I feel positive about the mood for change, but we just won’t know until after 7pm.”

Hutchinson said having entered the contest relatively late, he knew he needed a great campaign.

“I’ve held over 80 street corner meetings, and alongside that, we’ve knocked on over 4000 doors and made thousands of phone calls,” he said.

“[People] want an independent thinker with the skills and experience to stand up for Napier who will actually get things done, no matter which party is in Government. That’s what I would offer.”

He said he believed the result “will come down to the wire, both here in Napier and nationally”.

IKAROA-RĀWHITI

The race for the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti seat has attracted enormous interest since incumbent MP Meka Whaitiri crossed the floor in May, ditching the Labour Party to join Te Pāti Māori.

Her biggest competition is coming from Labour candidate Cushla Tangaere-Manuel, a former East Coast Rugby CEO.

Labour candidate Cushla Tangaere-Manuel (left) and Te Pati Maori's Meka Whaitiri. Photo / RNZ

Whaitiri said her campaign had been “excellent” and “one of the [most] energised” she had been a part of.

“This is my fourth general election, and the energy in the approach is completely different from what I have been accustomed to - it is uplifting and positive.”

She said it was going to be a close result.

“We are going to keep campaigning right to the bitter end..”

Tangaere-Manuel said, “I think the campaign has gone better than I could have anticipated.”

“I have only been in this for [not] quite three months, but I stood because I was asked to, and I was asked to because people trust me, and we have a lot to do,” she said.

“I think I have traversed Ikaroa-Rāwhiti at least four times in that time. I have just got back to my own home in Rangitukia, where I have not been in three weeks straight.”

She said she had no Plan B in terms of the election result.

”Once I committed to this, at the request of the people, all I have focused on is becoming their MP.”

WAIRARAPA

While neither frontrunner for the Wairarapa electorate lives in Central Hawke’s Bay, both men believe they’ve addressed important issues for the region.

Incumbent Labour MP Kieran McAnulty’s main competition for the seat is National candidate Mike Butterick.

National candidate Mike Butterick (left) and Labour's Kieran McAnulty.

McAnulty said he was “really happy” with how the campaign has gone.

“I am the only candidate to focus on Central Hawke’s Bay. All the other candidates drive up to Central Hawke’s Bay and talk about Wairarapa, and I think that just demonstrates what I have been saying the whole way.

“Before I became MP, Central Hawke’s Bay was completely ignored and overlooked ... I promised I would change that and I have.”

He said he was “definitely a chance” on Saturday.

“It would be arrogant of me to say I am definitely going to win, but I think I have put my best foot forward,” he said.

Butterick said the campaign had been busy, and the “most humbling experience” was the number of people that had helped.

“We’ve deliberately kept our messaging positive and talked about ... our solutions to fix what needs fixing - the economy, providing tax relief to those that are doing it really tough, restoring law and order, and getting our health and education sectors functioning as best as possible.”

He said, in terms of the result on Saturday, he expected it to be close.