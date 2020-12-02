Success times two for Tararua twins Kania and Jarna Mihaere

Kania and Jarna Mihaere Celebrate Their Successes

The Mihaere twins Kania and Jarna each had their individual successes last week when 22-year-old Jarna won Manawatu's Strongest Man title and his sister Karnia was capped for her Te Aho Tatairangi – Bachelor of Teaching Māori Medium, Diploma Maori Education.

For Jarna his win took place in the Square in Palmerston North on Saturday, November 14 in front of a huge crowd of family and well-wishers. His entire family including his nan and many of his friends were there to cheer him on.

Competing against eight athletes in the open grade, Jarna had to push a ute, load a heavy stone, clean and press an axle with 100kg on it and carry a yoke with 100kg then 140kg over 15 metres against the clock.

His supporters, especially whānau but also the members of his Manawatu Strength Club with whom he has been training for the last six months, were ecstatic although his coach Carl Waitoa must have had mixed feelings, having been beaten into second place by his protégé.

After the event Jarna said he was feeling pretty good about winning the first competition he'd ever entered.

He reckoned the most demanding event of the competition was probably the yoke, which involved making a timed run over 15 metres while carrying 340kg over his shoulders.

"You need your whole body for that ... it's hard but I had the support of the community and my family to push me over the edge," he said.

For Kania her time came on Thursday, November 19 when she attended Te Kunenga Ki Purehuroa – a celebration to honour Massey University Māori graduates.

She was one of four graduates to earn a Te Aho Tatairangi – Bachelor of Teaching - Māori Medium Diploma Māori Education.

This is a dream come true for which she has been studying at Massey University for four years after education in Dannevirke at Te Kura Kaupapa o Tamaki Nui A Rua where she gained university entry.

She has been relief teaching there and teaching te reo one day per week at South, Ruahine and St Josephs schools, hoping in time to get a permanent job at the kura but not before studying further in Māori studies and going on to her masters degree.

The twins were raised by their nan Cathy Mihaere in traditional iwi fashion with lots of love and caring and in return they are giving back to their iwi and the wider community.

Karnia is raising her 3-year-old nephew, juggling carers while she worked and studied just as her nan had done for her. She is also an enthusiastic member of the Te Ringa Kaha kapahaka group.

Jarna was identified as a potential young Māori leader in 2017 when he was invited by mayor Tracey Collis into the Tuia Rangatahi Programme as its second recipient.

He has attended several leadership training wananga and is currently involved with the Wharetiti Culture Group helping youth in Woodville with basketball coaching and life skills experiences. He has joined the Ngati Kahungunu Emergency Response Group training for any emergency and wants eventually, "after a few more life experiences", to join the police.