Zophie Anderson, Year 1, enjoying her first day back at Eskdale Primary School after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

The silt has been removed, the septic systems have been repaired and the tap water is back on at Eskdale Primary School, but most importantly, the students have returned, almost two months after Cyclone Gabrielle struck.

When Gabrielle hit, the Esk River burst its banks to completely cover the Eskdale School’s lower field and playground. At that time, boats were launched from the primary school’s carpark and its rugby goalposts became docks as part of the mission to rescue families from their roofs.

Eskdale Primary School principal Tristan Cheer said when the floodwater receded, it left half a metre of silt covering the entire bottom felid and wiped out the lower field and playground.

Luckily, no school buildings were damaged - however, the flooding overwhelmed the school’s septic and wastewater systems and left the site with no power or running water, meaning the kids could not return to school.

The students headed to a makeshift school at Petane Domain while volunteers got to work clearing the silt-covered field.

The clean-up was difficult, as the silt residue was so deep it made getting access to remove it virtually impossible, with workers having to hand-shovel tracks for the diggers to get through. That had to be completed before repairs to the septic systems could begin.

When the Esk River's banks burst, it flooded Eskdale Primary School's lower field and left thick silt in its place when the water receded.

Now back at school, Cheer said the kids are really excited to have returned.

“We still can’t play on the school field as there is still a bit of remediation that needs to be done, but the kids are so pleased to be back.

Starting the day with a mihi whakatau [welcoming ceremony], Cheer said, “It was just great to have everyone back on-site.”

Due to Cyclone Gabrielle, 46 Eskdale Primary School children have been permanently displaced from their homes, and everyone else at the school was either personally impacted or knows someone who was.

The normality of returning to school has been the best part, they said.

Milana Hallaux (left) and Olivia Hooker, both in Year 2, enjoying their first day back at Eskdale Primary School after the cyclone clean-up. Photo / Warren Buckland

Cheer explained that many of his students were rescued from precarious situations - some from rooftops, and some had to run and climb fences, which was fairly traumatic for all of them.

“Now, every time there is a little bit of rain, it certainly increases the stress for everyone,” Cheer said.

However, the school has been able to support those students with extra counsellors at the makeshift Petane Domain school base and will continue to help where they can now the Eskdale school site is back.

From the school’s perspective, Cheer wants to thank the community within the Eskdale Bayview area and people throughout the wider Hawke’s Bay area for all their support.

“Our kids are able to get back to school, and the normality has just been so critical for them. It will help them on their road to recovery after dealing with that night.”