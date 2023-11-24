Design by Katherine Hereaka, model Nephi Tupaea at the altered spaces fashion show at EiT | TePūkenga in Taradale on Thursday evening. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fashion design students showcased their incredible talent on Thursday as EIT | Te Pūkenga Hawke’s Bay campus boulevard was transformed into a runway for the annual fashion show.

The fashion show was one of several events as part of the end of year celebrations for IDEAschool.

IDEAschool’s fashion discipline leader Cheryl Downie, who oversaw the fashion show, says they are proud of their ākonga (students) for the high-level of garments made.

Designs by Emma Bodley. Models Taya Evans and Nakita Mcgrail-Timms. Photo /Paul Taylor

“Everyone was blown away by the diverse range of designs modelled on the catwalk. To see the success of our ākonga despite everything with Cyclone Gabrielle is truly amazing, and indeed inspiring.”

Cheryl says each ākonga spends the majority of the year working on their garments, from design right through to final product.

“We get them to really think about how they are going to present their work so that they feel extremely proud of what they put on the catwalk.”

Designers Aiaikitekura Kavana and Keryn Olsen. Photo / Paul Taylor

NZ Diploma in Fashion (Level 5) ākonga Lani Cunningham, Amber Bisley, Candice D’Acre, Leah-Rose Ngerengere, Zoe Bower, Emma Bodley, Adena Waudby, Katherine Hereaka, Lilith Hope Wixx, Jayden Spendiff and Kaiwhata Kemp showcased two outfits each.

Designed by Mikayla Ellery, model Jens Packheiser-Hall. Photo / Paul Taylor

Bachelor of Creative Practice (Fashion) (Level 6) ākonga Mikayla Ellery and Tayla Regan had three outfits.

While Aiaikitekura (Aiai) Kavana, Amber Libby-Allison, Joanne Beswick, Tina Watts and Keryn Olsen, all in their final year of the Bachelor of Creative Practice (Fashion) (Level 7), presented five outfits each.

Aiai showcased her collection Identity off the back of winning a merit award at the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards for last year’s garments.

Designs by Tina Watts, models Bonnie Prier, Shadae Hokianga and Rose Forrester. Photo / Paul Taylor

Her current collection is inspired by nature and her heritage from the Cook Islands, Scotland, Ireland, and Aotearoa. It represents family, community, and the land.

“I feel really proud of my garments, and to have finished my degree.”