A fundraising marathon has come with a bonus for Pukehou School students, who unleashed their increased fitness on the cross-country course this term.

Pukehou students have been running 1km a day with the aim of completing a full marathon by the end of term. The sponsored run is raising money to buy a new swing set. Another key purpose for the marathon effort is enhanced wellbeing.

“The Pukehou School Marathon-in-a-Term fundraiser definitely helped prepare our tamariki who looked fit and fast with some fantastic performances at their recent cross country competition,” said principal Rob Pratt. “What an amazing day to see everyone giving it their all and thank you to Otane and Poukawa for joining us, we loved having more friendly faces to run with.

“One of the four Pukehou School values is hauora/wellbeing. We strive for our students to have physical and emotional strength, self-belief and resilience,” said Rob.

“The marathon challenge has been a perfect way to bring this value into everyday school life, building strength and improving endurance. Tamariki are achieving their personal goals, many pushing themselves to go even further than the marathon distance.

“We hope that our tamariki will be inspired to keep up their running and fitness long after the term ends,” said Rob.

The Pukehou School fundraiser finishes on June 30. Donations from the public towards a new swing set for Pukehou School are very welcome and can be made direct to the fundraising campaign: