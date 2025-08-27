Law said the westerly wind direction is great for Hawke’s Bay’s temperatures thanks to the Foehn effect, a warm downslope wind in the lee of a mountain range.
The name has been adopted in New Zealand to describe the strong nor’wester which frequently blows from Hawke’s Bay to south Otago.
“For the weekend, it’s still very warm, but I think what we really notice will be really warm nighttime temperatures.
“But it’s worth saying, I think as we head towards next week, we might find our temperatures take a bit of a turn.”
