Batten down the hatches and take off a layer of clothes ahead of the warm westerly wind heading to Hawke’s Bay.

MetService has issued a strong-wind watch for Hawke’s Bay south of Napier, the Tararua District, and Wairarapa north of Martinborough from 6am to 8pm Friday, with northwest winds potentially approaching severe gales in exposed places.

MetService meteorologist John Law said the westerly winds will blow across the North Island and then come down from the hills and ranges on towards places like the Takapau Plains and the southern parts of Hawke’s Bay.

“It looks like a windy story for you as we head through Friday, but probably through the weekend you’ll keep hold of some pretty brisk west to northwesterly winds.”

But all is not lost for the weekend.