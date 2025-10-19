Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Strong winds to batter Hawke’s Bay, before 30C highs later this week

Warnings of high winds on State Highway 5. Photo / Paul Taylor

A strong wind warning has been issued for Hawke’s Bay, with potentially damaging northwesterly gales set to turn the region into an October furnace.

MetService has issued an orange strong wind warning for Hawke’s Bay for 10 hours from 10am to 8pm tomorrow.

Severe gale northwesterlies gusting to 120km/h in exposed places are forecast, including the Takapau Plains, with damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures possible.

Driving may be difficult during the warning, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

When it issued the orange strong wind warning this morning, MetService said there was a minimal chance the warning would be upgraded.