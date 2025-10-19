Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Strong winds to batter Hawke’s Bay, before 30C highs later this week

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Warnings of high winds on State Highway 5. Photo / Paul Taylor

Warnings of high winds on State Highway 5. Photo / Paul Taylor

A strong wind warning has been issued for Hawke’s Bay, with potentially damaging northwesterly gales set to turn the region into an October furnace.

MetService has issued an orange strong wind warning for Hawke’s Bay for 10 hours from 10am to 8pm tomorrow.

Severe gale northwesterlies gusting to 120km/h in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save