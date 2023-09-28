Rain has also been forecast for Hawke's Bay on Saturday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Strong winds have been forecast for much of Hawke’s Bay as the weekend approaches.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for the region south of Hastings, including Tararua District, from Friday morning to Saturday morning.

West-to-northwest winds may approach severe gale winds in exposed places during that time.

“MetService advises that the wild spring weather will continue as a strong, disturbed westerly flow spreads a series of fast-moving fronts over Aotearoa New Zealand,” a MetService release read.

“Strong westerly quarter winds... are expected to be widespread. Watches for strong winds are in place for areas of particular concern.”

Most of Hawke’s Bay has also been forecast for rain on Saturday, particularly in the morning.

People are asked to keep an eye on MetService alerts and warnings.