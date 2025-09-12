Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Strong wind watch and showers for Hawke’s Bay over weekend

Wind blows palm trees on Hardinge Rd, Ahuriri, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay residents are being told to tie down loose objects as strong westerly winds and showers blow over the region this weekend.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Tararua District and Hawke’s Bay south of Wairoa from 10am Saturday until 6am Sunday, with westerly winds potentially becoming severe gales in exposed places.

It says there is a high chance the wind watch will be upgraded to an orange wind warning.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Saturday would be a “decent wind event” and recommended people tie down any loose items that could go flying.

Motorists should also take care.