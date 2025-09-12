Makgabutlane said showers will pass over Hawke’s Bay on Saturday, but the wind will be the weekend‘s standout weather feature.
The bad weather will stick around on Sunday as showers become more persistent and the wind turns southwesterly.
“Especially along the coast, those southwest winds look to be still pretty gusty,” Makgabutlane said.
The new week brings better weather, with most showers leaving by Monday, apart from a few around the ranges.
“We’ll still have westerlies on Monday, and they could still be a little bit breezy at times, but not as strong as what we’ll see this weekend,” Makgabutlane said.
From Monday, temperatures in the region will rise to high teens and into the 20s once again.
“Very classic spring, those strong and gusty westerlies, the swings in temperatures,” Makgabutlane said.
