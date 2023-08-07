Central Hockey is coming home strong as the end of the season nears. Photo / Laben Photography

Central Hockey Club had some strong games this week, showcasing how much we have grown as a club over the season.

The Unichem Prem Women were up against Napier Tech Academy last week, and with only one sub on the sideline we knew it would be tough.

However, the women brought everything, playing one of our best games of the season. With plenty of chances and on-target shots, the women struggled to get the ball in the goal.

Central were definitely the team of the match on Saturday, but some easy goals getting through had the women go down 3-0. They should be proud of where they have come from the start of the season and look forward to the last couple of games coming up.

A fantastic effort by our Henry’s Pies Women’s Reserves last weekend taking a win against Napier Tech Red.

As we near the end of the season, the instructions before the game were clear — keep possession, make passes count and have fun. The women did just that, managing to score twice before halftime. Tech Red came out strong and hungry in the second half, only to be thwarted by a strong Central defence. Great game ladies, final score 2-1.

Saturday’s game for the Higgins Central Prem Men was another hard one to take, going down 4-1 to Akina Rovers Waapu. As we were low on numbers, we had three men step up from the reserves who filled the gap well. An early goal by Akina put the men on the back foot from the start, but some great defending kept a lot more opportunities away from goal. Even though the men managed to get one back, it wasn’t enough for a strong attacking Akina team.

NZ Trellis Central Men’s Reserves had a bye on Saturday, so they are ready to head straight into the semifinals this weekend.