‘Still buzzing’: Hawke’s Bay band wins national title at 2023 Tangata Beats

The winning band representing Tamatea High and Flaxmere College. Photo / Tangata Beats

A group of rising musicians from two Hawke’s Bay high schools have combined to win a national title at the 2023 Tangata Beats competition.

The members of the band, Te Whānau Puoro, have only been playing together since May, and it’s made up of a mix of top musicians from Tamatea High and Flaxmere College.

On Friday in Auckland, they were awarded first place at the Smokefree Tangata Beats national final - a high school music competition where entrants include elements of Māori or Pasifika culture in their performance.

There were 35 heats held across the country before the national final was staged on Friday.

Te Whānau Puoro lead vocalist Shayne Te Kuru, 17, said their music was influenced by L.A.B. and Silk Sonic and included aspects of funk and reggae.

Te Kuru said winning the national title was still sinking in for the group.

“I’m still buzzing about it and on a high - I think all of us are, to be honest. It is a really big achievement.”

The band also includes Aroha Sellwood (vocals, guitar), Izrael Shields (guitar), Naiara Marshall (keys), Hohua Mitai-Price (bass) and Koha Sellwood (drums) - and the band members are spread across Years 10-13.

They performed two original tracks during the final which wowed the judges.

They have won $3000 in musical equipment from Rockshop NZ and an NZ On Air NewTracks recording, video and promo grant.

The music tutors at both Tamatea High and Flaxmere College brought the band together after seeing their potential.

“When they saw both schools were missing band members, they thought they would bring us together,” Te Kuru said.

“For both schools, you could say we were the missing pieces for each other, and that is how we came about.”

Te Kuru also said their main aim was to put a message in the music.

“We just want to get our message across that our generation, this generation, we are still aware of the impacts ... colonisation and land confiscation have upon us … we just want people to know that we are still here, and we will forever be here.”

The band will again take the stage at the 2024 Outfield Festival in Te Awanga.