The senior project manager for the $70million flood mitigation works to protect Wairoa from flood events like Gabrielle has been appointed.

RNZ

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has appointed a senior project manager to oversee Wairoa’s $70 million flood protection work.

Steve Fabish will be taking on the role and has been already working at Wairoa District Council to help the area recover after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“It’s great to be able to reconnect with the people of Wairoa and work hard towards a successful outcome for what I know will be a challenging but beneficial project for the community,” Fabish said.