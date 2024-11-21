Road safety billboards were erected, as well as electronic signs urging motorists to slow down and alerting them to tight corners. This was alongside increased police presence and visibility, with marked and unmarked patrol vehicles working in tandem, and the use of speed camera vans.

The campaign captured the attention of motorsport legend Greg Murphy, who publicly backed it.

Four years on, the results speak for themselves.

There were 623 days with no deaths. In the past four years, there have been only two deaths, which is fewer than in the 2015-19 period.

During the 623 days, there were 83 crashes, 81 of which were minor and two were serious. The social cost to New Zealand was $3,598,200. This is a significant decrease compared to the previous 623 days, when there were 183 accidents, of which 19 were serious and there were 13 deaths – with a social cost of $84,380,400.

Steven Knox joined the police 10 years ago, motivated to improve road safety after losing a close friend in a crash.

Knox said he was honoured to receive the award in recognition of some great work to keep people safe on the roads.

“With the rapid increase of people dying on State Highway 5, it became clear something had to be done. This project got together many different government agencies, and the community, to come up with a common plan.

“It is a great example of when police, other agencies and the community work in unison, we can achieve something quite extraordinary that I’m very proud of.”

Knox worked closely with a local Facebook group, which started in response to concerns on State Highway 5. He said the group was previously critical of police efforts on the road but was now a supporter.

While Cyclone Gabrielle and subsequent roadworks had slowed the traffic in recent times, he said there was still a lot of police focus on SH5.

- Ten One Magazine