A slip near Wairoa has closed SH2. The road remains blocked between The Crescent and Kiwi Valley Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

State Highway 2 just south of Wairoa will open to one lane by midday as work continues to clear a slip.

The slip, fatally hit by a car on Sunday, was still moving overnight, with Waka Kotahi saying they are working to clear it on Monday.

Heavy rainfall over the weekend led to the slip, which initially blocked both lanes of the road near the intersection with The Crescent.

“Waka Kotahi is advising drivers to expect delays, once the road is open, of up to 20 minutes when travelling through.

“The road will be under temporary traffic management and under a 30 km/h temporary speed restriction.

“Please delay your travel if you can while we work as quickly as possible to fully restore the connection.”

A person died on Sunday morning when a car hit the slip blocking SH2, which was reported at 4.40am, between Wairoa and Awamate Rd.

On Sunday, 103.2mm of rain had been recorded in Wairoa in the 24 hours to 3pm.