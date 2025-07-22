Advertisement
State Highway 2: More than 60 calves stolen from roadside paddock overnight near Dannevirke

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Jennifer and Ben Corbin had 65 dairy calves stolen from their roadside paddock along State Highway 2 near Dannevirke.

Farmers along State Highway 2 near Dannevirke woke to find 65 calves had been stolen from their roadside paddock.

Tararua District beef farmer Jennifer Corbin and her husband Ben discovered on Monday morning the lock on their gate had been cut, was left swinging and the calves were gone.

