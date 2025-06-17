Advertisement
State Highway 2 fatal crash victim named

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
A section of SH2 was closed for at least four hours.

A woman who died after a State Highway 2 crash south of Dannevirke was Philipa Ann Beech, 69, of Pahiatua.

She was one of three people reported to have been injured on Friday in what police said was a crash involving two utes on SH2, near the intersection

