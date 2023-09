State Highway 2 is closed near Ōtane. Photo / NZME

State Highway 2 is closed about a kilometre south of Ōtane in Hawke’s Bay after a crash involving four vehicles.

Initial reports to police suggested one person had been seriously injured, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services were on their way to the scene.

MORE TO COME