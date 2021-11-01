Star-studded line up for magical opera

Jose Aparicio, Anna Pierard, PPV student and model - Pania Paku and Sarah Walmsley. Photo / Supplied

Performance lovers are in for a world-class sensory treat next February in Napier, with the highly anticipated Festival Opera production of Mozart's Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute).

A star-studded lineup of some of New Zealand's finest opera performers will bring the enchanting fairy tale of the Magic Flute to life.

From performing at the prestigious Carnegie Hall, the highly acclaimed Christchurch-born Tenor, Oliver Sewell, will step onto the stage at the Municipal Theatre in Napier and play the role of Tamino. Faced with danger, spells, actions both honorable and foul, Tamino is on a quest for love and to rescue the beautiful Pamina.

Australian Soprano Emma Person, who was the principal soprano at Hessisches Staatstheater, Wiesbaden, for nine years, is set to enthrall the audience with her rendition of Pamina in a setting where all is not as it seems.

Songbird Soprano Polly Ott will take the audience to dizzying heights with her performance as The Queen of the Night. A revered performer, Ott has performed throughout Europe from her base in Berlin.

Papageno, the whimiscal bird catcher, will be performed by the bass-baritone James Ioelu. Having swept up a number of Kiwi accolades including winning the New Zealand Young Performer of the Year award in 2008 and the New Zealand Aria Competition in 2013, James has trained at the Manhattan School of Music in New York and then progressed to be a Young Artist at the Merola Opera Programme at the San Francisco Opera, followed by a traineeship with the National Opera Studio in London.

The lead cast will be supported by a wealth of young talent including Project Prima Volta Graduates and students, Dame Malvina Major Studio Artists and New Zealand Opera School Alumni. Festival Opera was founded by Anna Pierard and Sarah Walmsley to not only bring world-class performances on to the region's stages but to also cultivate local singing talent in Hawke's Bay by partnering with the Prima Volta Charitable Trust.

The opera will be directed and conducted by the renowned Jośe Aparicio.

The Magic Flute is widely believed to be one of the most magical compositions ever written. Sung in German with English dialogues it will be presented by Festival Opera on the 15th, 17th, 19th, and 21st of February 2022 at the Napier Municipal Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now from www.Ticketek.co.nz with prices ranging from $60-$85.

For further details visit: www.festivalopera.co.nz