One person has been taken to hospital with serious stab wounds and another is in custody after disorder in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 9am to Folkestone Drive after a report of a person receiving injuries.

“Upon arrival, one person was located with what are believed to be stab wounds and was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

“One person was taken into custody at the scene.