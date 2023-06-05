Voyager 2023 media awards

St Thomas’ Church sale could put heritage status at risk

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
Jenny Eriksen helped to raise $95,000 over 12 years to save St Thomas Church in Meeanee, but she now fears for its future with its upcoming sale. Photo / Paul Taylor

A woman who fought to restore St Thomas’ Church in Meeanee more than 15 years ago fears that its sale could mean the end of the historic property.

St Thomas’, built in 1887 to the

