Jenny Eriksen helped to raise $95,000 over 12 years to save St Thomas Church in Meeanee, but she now fears for its future with its upcoming sale. Photo / Paul Taylor

A woman who fought to restore St Thomas’ Church in Meeanee more than 15 years ago fears that its sale could mean the end of the historic property.

St Thomas’, built in 1887 to the design of prolific church architect Frederick Clere, is a Category Two Heritage Building registered with NZ Historic Places Trust.

The building was deconsecrated after 135 years of service in December last year due to dropping congregation numbers and building and infrastructure limitations.

Now it has been put up for sale by closed tender, which will go ahead on Wednesday, June 28.

Jenny Eriksen, 80, is the last surviving member of a legal trust formed in 1998 that raised $95,000 to restore the church over 12 years and spent two years advocating for it to get its heritage status.

She fears the church would be knocked down and the history lost if it was sold.

“This is New Zealand’s history, it’s only a little piece, but we tried to save it because it has nearly been sold many times,” Eriksen said.

She said she would like to see the church used for weddings, similar to the way Eskdale Church has been used, and she believes that several events like that each year would cover expenses.

“You’ve got to save our old things, once they’re gone that is it.”

She has approached Heritage New Zealand to see if there is a way to ensure the church can be preserved after its sale.

Colleen Kaye, board secretary for the Waiapu Board of Diocesan Trustees, said ongoing maintenance costs and dwindling community numbers were the reasons for the sale.

“The decision to sell St Thomas’s church has come about essentially because the parish is no longer in a position to maintain it long-term and the worshipping community of St Thomas’ has dwindled to a point where there is not the volunteer or community initiative to do the work that needs to be done,” Kaye said.

She said that the church had held multiple parish meetings and had done a leaflet drop to residents’ letterboxes for a community meeting about the sale which only attracted one or two people.

The sale process is by tender and there are no caveats that would restrict any future owner from doing what they want with the building.

“The building is a Category Two listed building and so any new owner will have to discuss changes, amendments or movements with Heritage New Zealand and these will need to be approved,” she said.

“When considering any tenders, we will be considering what potential buyers propose to do with the church, and this will be a factor in making the decision on the successful tender.”

She said the church would not remain involved in the preservation of the building and its heritage status in any way after the sale, however, most parties that had expressed interest in the property so far wanted to preserve the building’s architecture.

The pews will be sold with the property, while the church organ has been moved to the Maori Mission in Pakipaki due to a symbolic connection between the organ and Sister Suzanne Aubert, a key figure in the founding of the mission.

The altar table has gone to All Saints’ Church in Taradale to be used in the regular celebration of the Eucharist and the lectern has been moved to the Church of St Michael and All Angels in Puketapu.

“Each of these significant pieces will continue in the purpose for which they were created - the creation of beautiful music, the gathering of the people and the proclamation of the gospel,” Kaye said.

There is now a holy trinity of churches that have shut down within the Waiapu Diocese since St Augustine’s, closed in 2014 and St Luke’s Anglican church held its last service in October last year.

The Right Reverend Andrew Hedge, Anglican Bishop of Waiapu and the Standing Committee of the Diocese, said he was not able to give any updates on what will be happening with the St Augustine’s site at this stage, while St Luke’s will remain standing where it is for now.